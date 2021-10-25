Man shot to death in Evergreen

EVERGREEN — A man was shot to death late Sunday evening in Evergreen

The Flathead Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 10 p.m. a male was shot during a confrontation with a known acquaintance behind Kmart in Evergreen.

The male – whose name is not being released at this time – was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed and an investigation is continuing, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (406) 758-5600.