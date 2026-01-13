CHINOOK — A Christmas morning arson attack left the Masonic Lodge in Chinook with extensive smoke damage. Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was on camera when setting the fire.

"He threw in a hammer to break the window, then some kind of accelerant for a fire. And when he did, it just went, 'whoosh.' So we need to look for somebody that has singed eyebrows and singed hair," said Ben Hall, secretary of the Masonic Lodge Chinook #50.

WATCH COVERAGE BELOW:

Masonic Lodge in Chinook damaged by arson

A restoration expert assessed the damage and provided an itemized estimate, according to Hall.

“He came in and gave us an estimate and itemized that estimate for each room up there, which I think is seven rooms, $27,000," said Hall.

He added the lodge does not have insurance.

"It didn't catch, the materials did not go up as they could have because everything was very combustible in here, and it contained itself to one room. But the entire lodge is filled with soot, and smoke damage, and we've got to get that cleaned," Kevin Spudic, worshipful master of the Masonic Lodge Chinook #50, said.

For Spudic, it's important to find out who started the fire.

"We want to find out, we're a part of this community, and we want to find out. Do we have an arsonist running loose in this town? Because right now, we don't have any leads as to who did this," he said.

Despite the setback, the lodge has been overwhelmed by community support. Residents have offered to volunteer for cleanup efforts and provide financial assistance.

"It's pretty easy. The immediate turn out of the community to, want to help us to volunteer, to come in and help clean. It just restores, our faith in what we're doing and being part of this community. And they're showing their faith in us and giving back," Spudic said.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The Chinook Masonic Lodge is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you would like to help the Masonic Lodge with funding for repairs, you can make out a check to Masonic Fire Fund and mail it to P.O. Box 728 Chinook Masonic Lodge #50 Chinook, MT 59523

If you have any information, you're asked to call Deputy Brady Pleninger at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office 406-357-3260, or the Chinook Police Department at 406-357-3170.