Missoula felon admits to illegally possessing firearms

MISSOULA — A Missoula man with prior federal felony convictions for gun-related crimes admitted on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, to illegally possessing multiple firearms, which had no serial numbers.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says 42-year-old Luke Aldon Hayes pleaded guilty to an information charging him with felon in possession of a firearm.

Hayes faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Hayes had two prior federal felony convictions for firearms-related offenses when, on Aug. 9, 2023 — while at work in Bonner — he accidentally shot himself in the foot. Hayes left work immediately and drove to his residence in East Missoula.

Law enforcement responded to Hayes’ residence and eventually searched his mother’s car because she was seen moving a black, plastic case from the house to the vehicle.

Officers seized the black case, which contained seven handguns. None of the guns had serial numbers, and one of them, a .40-caliber pistol, was accompanied by a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 22 rounds of ammunition.

Hayes has agreed to the forfeiture of firearms recovered on Aug. 9 along with other guns, ammunition and accessories that were later recovered by law enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided and set sentencing for Feb. 14, 2024. Hayes was detained pending further proceedings.