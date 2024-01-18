Missoula felon sentenced to prison for illegal possession of firearms

MISSOULA — A Missoula man with previous felony convictions was sentenced on Thursday for illegally possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Heath Lynn Schmoeckel, 42 — who pleaded guilty in September 2023 to two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm — will serve 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2022, law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash and found Schmoeckel in a ditch near Interstate 90. Officers located a bandana containing a pistol nearby. Schmoeckel told officers he took the pistol from the crash and tried to dispose of it.

The government further alleged that in August 2022, Montana probation officers responded to Schmoeckel’s workplace, examined his vehicle and saw an AR-15 rifle on the passenger seat. Schmoeckel had the keys to the vehicle in his possession.

In both instances, Schmoeckel was on supervision for prior felony offenses. Schmoeckel was prohibited from possessing firearms because of two state convictions for felony drug crimes.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney prosecuted the case. The Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole conducted the investigation.