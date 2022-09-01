Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash

KALISPELL – A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash near Martin City.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that 36-year-old Stephanie Nicole Casaulong was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Casaulong was ejected after the vehicle she was riding in left South Fork Road near mile marker 1 and rolled down an embankment at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle — 37-year-old Bradley Keith Burgess of Missoula — was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess has been charged with Vehicular Homicide while Under the Influence.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.