UPDATE: Suspect in custody following Missoula standoff

UPDATE: 3:59 p.m. - Nov. 12, 2021

MISSOULA - A person involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Missoula has been taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident at the Wildflower Apartments, according to Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.

(first report: 3:08 p.m. - Nov. 12, 2021)

Officers are on the scene of a barricaded person at the Wildflower Apartments on 34th Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold says MPD was assisting the US Marshalls with a wanted fugitive when the subject barricaded themselves.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

The SWAT team is on scene and Arnold says the incident is "currently contained by perimeter".

Law enforcement has set up a staging area in the nearby Albertson's parking lot.

This is an evolving situation and it appears to be contained.

MTN News

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Megan Mannering and Mark Thorsell