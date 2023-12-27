Missoula Police Department addresses concerns about recent 'home intrusions'

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is releasing information about what are described as recent “home intrusions” in the East Broadway and Rattlesnake areas.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a 43-year-old female and police are working with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office “and pursuing legal avenues for her arrest,” according to a news release.

“While the incidents are unsettling, it is crucial to note that the suspect has not displayed aggression towards residents and has been making excuses when confronted by homeowners,” Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated.

MPD added that "every effort is being made to address the situation promptly and comprehensively,” the release notes.

People are being reminded to make sure all doors — including vehicle doors and home entrances — are locked.

MPD also advises residents to consider adequate outdoor lighting and installing motion sensor lights around their property.

Anyone who sees any suspicious behavior — including strangers attempting to open doors — is asked to call 911.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.