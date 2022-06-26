Missoula Police looking for suspect in domestic incident

The Missoula Police Department is asking the public's help in locating Allen Goddard in connection with a domestic-related incident in the 2400 block of Ernest Avenue on Saturday night.

Goddard, 45, is wanted for Partner Family Member Assault, Assault on a Minor, and Assault with a Weapon, according to a media release from the police department.

Officers were dispatched to the residence around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday and requested the Missoula Police SWAT team based on information gathered at the scene.

The release said the SWAT team was on the scene into Sunday morning; Goddard was not located at the residence.

Goddard is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen at 2418 Ernest Avenue around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone who sees Goddard or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.