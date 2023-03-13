Missoula Police officer assaulted with knife

MISSOULA - A Missoula Police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of East Broadway on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

A female subject was reported to be having a mental health-related episode.

The first officer on the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m., went inside, and then was told to go to the back of the apartment.

The officer called out for the involved subject but got no response.

According to a news release, the officer was entering a bedroom when the female came out and assaulted the officer with a knife.

The knife hit the body camera on his vest but was cut one the hand from the knife while subduing the female.

Another officer arrived on the scene to help control the situation and subdue the subject.

The female struggled to maintain control of the knife and kicked the officer, the release states.

Officers used a "wrap restraint device" and the female was taken into custody without injury.

The initial complainant told MPD that she had sustained injuries to her forearms from the subject's knife prior to police arriving at the home.

The female is being held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on pending multiple counts of Assault with a Weapon.

The Missoula County Attorney's Office will review the incident.

