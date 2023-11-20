Watch Now
Missoula woman sentenced in the deaths of her two small children

Leannah Gardipe
Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Leannah Gardipe of Missoula was sentenced for the stabbing deaths of her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son on November 20, 2023.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 20, 2023
MISSOULA — A Missoula woman charged with killing her two children as they were sleeping was sentenced Monday for their deaths.

Leannah Jean Gardipe was sentenced to life in the Department of Health and Human Services custody by Judge Robert Deschamps.

In August 2023 Gardipe changed her plea to guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide.

The children were 3 and 5 years old at the time of their murders on November 19th, 2021 at their Patty Ann Drive residence.

Gardipe is currently in custody at the Missoula County Detention Center before being transferred to DPHHS.

