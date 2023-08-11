Watch Now
Montana Department of Justice, Lake County prosecutors seeking 2021 wildfire victims

31 structures are a total loss from Boulder 2700 Fire
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 11, 2023
HELENA - The Montana Department of Justice and the Lake County Attorney’s Office are looking to identify victims of the Boulder 2700 fire that destroyed homes, damaged property, and forced evacuations near Finley Point on or about July 31, 2021.

People who had structures destroyed or damaged resulting in a total loss, vehicles destroyed, personal property damaged or destroyed — resulting in at least $1,500 of damage — or whose property was threatened and had to be evacuated should contact Detective Brian Hines at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301 or lcso@lakemt.gov.

According to a news release, evidence suggests Craig Allen McCrea started a series of forest fires near Flathead Lake that ultimately destroyed a dozen homes, damaged personal property, and displaced hundreds of people. Damages are estimated to exceed several million dollars.

The trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 13, 2023.

