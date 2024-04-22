Montana homicide suspect appears in Bozeman courtroom

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday and was arraigned on one count of deliberate homicide following a reported shooting in Belgrade on Friday, April 19, 2024.

According to charging documents, 44-year-old Jordan Evan Palmer of Belgrade was arrested after telling Belgrade Police officers he shot a man who allegedly attacked him in the 800 block of Mantle Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Court documents say two officers were dispatched to the Belgrade neighborhood on reports of gunshots and a man who had been shot and was not conscious or breathing.

The officers reportedly found Palmer at the scene standing over the body of the victim, identified in court documents as Stephen Campbell, with a pistol on the ground above the victim's head.

Palmer allegedly told officers, "This guy just attacked me, I f***ing shot him." According to court documents, the officers attempted life-saving measures on Campbell, who had multiple bullet hole wounds on his body. Campbell was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers reportedly advised Palmer of his Miranda rights; Palmer requested an attorney and declined to make further statements. He was arrested and held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

In court on Monday, prosecutors said that Palmer has several prior convictions, including escaping from custody in 2003. His bail was set at $750,000.