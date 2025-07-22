Montana man accused of planning to commit mass killing

PARK COUNTY — An Emigrant man is facing federal charges after a homicide investigation discovered frightening plans.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Kadin Hawkeye Lewis was planning a mass killing at Chico Hot Springs.

The federal charges stem from a homicide investigation into Lewis. Back in October 2022, he was charged in the death of his mother’s former boyfriend, Casey Anderson.

Lewis was charged with one count of deliberate homicide after Anderson's body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County on Sept. 19, 2022.

Lewis turned himself in to the Park County Sheriff’s Office the day Anderson’s body was found.

As officers investigated the homicide at Lewis’s home, they reportedly found writings on the walls of “racially charged language” and swastikas.

They also found journals where Lewis talked about his admiration for school shooters and his hopes to commit a similar crime at local hot springs and high schools he attended in Montana. Investigators also found Molotov cocktails.

Nearly two years later, in July 2024, the murder case against Lewis was dismissed due to lack of evidence, according to the Park County Attorney’s Office.

The federal charges against Lewis include possessing explosives during the commission of a felony, attempted malicious use of fire and explosives, and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to introduce evidence related to the homicide of Casey Anderson.

That would include Lewis’s journal entries and wall writings. Lewis' attorneys have asked the court to preclude that evidence.

In June, the court granted some of Lewis’s requests to bar the evidence.

That leaves only Lewis’s journal entries about his intent to commit mass casualties at Chico Hot Springs and high schools in Montana, as well as his admiration for school shooters.

Lewis’s federal jury trial in Billings was scheduled to begin Aug. 18 but has been delayed. No new trial date has been set.