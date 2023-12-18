Montana man charged with killing his father

A man is facing a charge of deliberate homicide for the shooting death of his father Jason Feeler in the Sun River area west of Great Falls on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Court documents state that 28-year-old Dalton Lawrence Scott Feeler believed that his father had raped Dalton's fiance, and confronted his father at his father's house.

When he arrived, Dalton handed a gun to his fiance.

Dalton and his father began fighting, and witnesses separated the two, and Jason then got the gun, loaded a round, and threatened everyone.

The witnesses convinced Dalton to leave.

According to the charging documents, Dalton went outside and called 911. '

'

At the same time, Jason began threatening to shoot and kill himself. Witnesses got the gun away from Jason and took it outside for Dalton to unload it.

Jason then came outside carrying a rusted sickle and began taunting his son.

The two began fighting again and witnesses again separated them.

Dalton, believing that Jason had gone back into the house, went to the garage to retrieve his hat, according to court documents, and realized Jason was in the garage behind a locked door.

Cascade County Detention Center Dalton Feeler

They began arguing, and Jason unlocked the door.

At that point, Dalton shot Jason between four and six times; Jason died at the scene.

Dalton then unloaded the gun and set it down; he told a witness that he would be waiting in the yard when law enforcement officers arrived.

When officers arrived, they arrested Dalton without incident.

Court documents state that witnesses and Dalton provided consistent versions of what had happened.

Prosecutors requested that bail for Dalton be set at $500,000, noting that Dalton had gone to the house while armed, had fought with Jason several times, and "was not worried for his safety" when he shot his father.

He also reportedly did not claim self-defense when interviewed by officers.