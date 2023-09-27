Montana man charged with making death threats against Tester, Biden

BILLINGS - A Billings man accused of threatening to kill Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and threatening President Joe Biden was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Anthony James Cross, 29, pleaded not guilty to threats to injure and murder a United States Senator and to threats against the President.



If convicted of the most serious charge, Cross faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Cross was detained pending further proceedings, according to a press release

The indictment alleges that on April 17, 2023, in Billings, Cross threatened to assault and murder Sen. Jon Tester with intent to retaliate against Tester on account of the performance of his official duties, the press release states.

The indictment further alleges that on April 10, 2023, in Billings, Cross knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States, in that he stated in part, “I will personally kill Joe Biden.”

The press release did not reveal how the threats were transmitted.

The FBI conducted the investigation.

