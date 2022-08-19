Montana man facing international kidnapping charge pleads not guilty

MISSOULA - A Sanders County man who is facing charges of conspiracy and international parental kidnapping appeared in a Missoula courtroom on Friday.

Jacob Israel Strong — also known as Jacob Israel Guill — pleaded not guilty during an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto.

If convicted of the most serious crime, the 36-year-old Heron man faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Strong has been detained pending further court proceedings.

The FBI reported on Thursday that Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a US warrant.

Strong’s 4-year-old son was also safely located and has since been reunited with his mother.