Montana man found guilty of felony civil disorder during Jan. 6 riot

Hank Muntzer of Dillon has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The bench trial for the Dillon businessman was held this week in Washington D.C. before Judge Jia M. Cobb. In a bench trial, the is no jury and the judge makes the verdict. Muntzer agreed to the bench trial over a jury trial.

After three days, Cobb found Munzter guilty of felony civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also found guilty on misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Muntzer traveled from Montana to Washington D.C. to attend the rally by former President Trump and walked with the crowd to the capitol building after the speech.

Court documents allege Muntzer posted social media videos describing the incident, including seeing tear gas and pepper spray deployed by police.

Muntzer entered the Capitol building via the Upper West Terrace Door at approximately 2:44 p.m. Video evidence allegedly shows him walking through the building and showed him confronting officers in the Rotunda with other rioters.

According to Capitol Police, shortly after 3:00 p.m. that day efforts were being made to clear the Rotunda of rioters. Video evidence submitted at trial showed Muntzer with the remaining crowd in the Rotunda that were resisting to leave.

Muntzer exited the Capitol building around 3:22 p.m., spending more than a half hour in total in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI identified Muntzer following social media posts and interviews he had done. He was arrested was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 18, 2021.