Montana man pleads not guilty to federal illegal re-entry charge

GREAT FALLS — A northeastern Montana man appeared in federal court in Great Falls on Monday for an arraignment on a felony charge of illegal re-entry into the United States.

Roberto Orozco-Ramirez of Froid pleaded not guilty as family and friends watched from the courtroom.

His son, Roberto Orozco-Lazcano, said watching his father go from helping the community to facing criminal charges has been difficult for the family.

"Seeing him from working every single day, helping everybody in the community, everybody who had a business, who needed a semi fixed, even the schools, school busses and all that. It's really hard seeing that now he's in jail," Orozco-Lazcano said. "I mean, it's incredible seeing such a hard-working man. I mean, my dad be in a situation like this, I just don't find it very fair."

Watch previous coverage: Border Patrol arrest of Montana man sparks community outcry and support

Border Patrol arrest of Montana man sparks community outcry and support

If convicted, Orozco-Ramirez faces up to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Orozco-Ramirez remains jailed in the Cascade County Detention Center.

