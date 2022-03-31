Montana man sentenced for possessing firearms while on probation

GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS - A Conrad man who admitted to illegally possessing three firearms within one month of being on state probation for a felony conviction, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Wednesday.

Jeremy John Walston, 36, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that within one month of beginning state probation for a felony conviction, Walston possessed three firearms: a Kel Tec pump-action shotgun, a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic rifle, and a Springfield Armory semiautomatic pistol. Walston also admitted to having sold a second rifle shortly before his arrest.

Walston was convicted of a felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and sentenced on July 6, 2020.

On Aug. 6, 2020, after hearing reports of Walston possessing firearms, probation officers conducted a check of Walston’s residence and found the three firearms in his bedroom. Walston stated that he knew he could not have the firearms.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Walston to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.