Montana meth dealer sentenced to 4 years in prison

BOZEMAN — A Clyde Park man was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for dealing methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Marty Eugene McDonald, 62, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Court documents say investigators were led to McDonald from a Missouri River Drug Task Force investigation into co-defendants Jared Williams and Max Stilson for meth distribution.

Investigators made three controlled purchases of meth from McDonald, who told law enforcement he had received about two pounds of meth from Williams over a six-month period. According to court documents, McDonald also said he had been dealing meth for longer than he knew Williams.

Williams was sentenced in February to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Stilson failed to appear for sentencing after his conviction in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

A third co-defendant, 52-year-old Arthur Kane of Belgrade, was sentenced in February to five years in prison for his conviction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force and the Montana Highway Patrol.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.