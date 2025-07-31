Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana teen arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up school, church

Police responded to a suspicious call at the 3200 block of Rosebud Drive and found the boy, whom they did not identify.
BILLINGS — Billings police said Thursday they arrested a 16-year-old boy who was suspected of planning a shooting at a local church and school.

Police responded to a suspicious call at the 3200 block of Rosebud Drive Thursday morning and found the boy, whom they did not identify.

Officers determined the threat was credible, and he was arrested and taken to the youth services facility.

The boy faces a possible charge of felony intimidation, according to Lt. Samantha Puckett.

