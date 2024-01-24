Montana woman faces homicide charge after fiancé dies from gunshot wound

BOZEMAN — The woman arrested in December 2023 after the shooting of her fiancé following a Christmas party now faces homicide charges.

In Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday, Marley Ndoumy pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and is currently out on a $50,000 bond.

Ndoumy was initially charged with criminal endangerment because, at the time of her arrest, her fiance was still alive in the hospital.

In new charging documents, MTN News has learned that her fiance died on December 21.

Charging documents say Ndoumy told a detective that following a party on December 17, where she and her boyfriend were both drinking, the victim became argumentative, and things escalated.

Ndoumy says her fiance "pulls a gun out and cocks it,” she took the gun out of his hands and put it around her head, but then he grabbed it and pulled her close and the gun discharged.

Detectives noted discrepancies in the Ndoumy story, according to charging documents.

Ndoumy’s next court date is set for March.