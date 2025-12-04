Montana woman pleads guilty to harboring illegal individuals

MISSOULA — A Belgrade woman accused of harboring illegal individuals admitted to charges on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

The defendant, Eustolia Casarreal-Morales, 56, pleaded guilty to harboring illegal aliens.

Casarreal-Morales faces up to 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release for each illegal alien involved in the offense.

Sentencing was set for April 8, 2026, in Missoula. Casarreal-Morales was released with conditions pending further proceedings.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the government alleged in court documents that in 2023, law enforcement debriefed two sources who described how they were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Once here, these individuals explained they were eventually smuggled to Montana and provided jobs. They identified individuals in the Bozeman area who were involved in their smuggling. The investigation revealed Casarreal-Morales was in contact with at least one of the key smugglers identified by the sources of information listed above.

Beginning in May 2025, law enforcement identified a residence in Belgrade suspected of housing illegal aliens. Through investigative steps, law enforcement secured a search warrant for the residence and executed it on August 12, 2025. Twelve individuals who were in the United States illegally were discovered inside the residence, as was Casarreal-Morales. Also found were payment ledgers, false identification documents, and documents relating to Casarreal-Morales, and other materials.

Casarreal-Morales provided a brief statement at the scene, indicating she was aware the individuals in the house were not legally in the United States, and that was wrong.

Some of the individuals were interviewed. They explained how, depending on the individual, they initially entered the United States through a proper visa that had since expired or were smuggled into the United States. They outlined how they were then smuggled or made their way to the residence in Belgrade for the purpose of securing work. They indicated they paid monthly rent to Casarreal-Morales to live at that house.

Additional interviews outlined how the individuals came to the United States and ended up working in the Belgrade area while paying Casarreal-Morales rent. At least two of those witnesses indicated Casarreal-Morales knew the smuggler referenced above. Critically, three of those witnesses also outlined how she sold them fake identification documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus prosecuted the case. Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation.