Montana woman sent to prison for arson on Crow Indian Reservation

BILLINGS — A Hardin woman who admitted to burning down a house on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Vanessa Faith Prettyontop, also known as Vanessa Faith Gunshows, 34, pleaded guilty in April to arson, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

In court documents, prosecutors alleged that on Oct. 3, 2020, Prettyontop started a fire in a house owned by the victim, whose name was not released. The victim had nearly finished a renovation and was planning to move in.

Prettyontop entered the house through an open back door and intentionally lit a mattress on fire with a lighter. The fire spread to the rest of the house and Prettyontop walked out the front door.

Prettyontop called 911 to turn herself in, confessed and said she was tired of people fighting over the house.

