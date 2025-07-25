Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana woman sentenced to prison for murder

Kennedy Rose Aigner of Shepherd previously pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the death of Quaid Fluckiger.
BILLINGS — A woman who admitted to shooting a man to death inside a Shepherd home has been sentenced to prison.

Kennedy Rose Aigner, 24, previously pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the Feb. 24, 2024, death of Quaid Fluckiger.

A plea agreement called for prosecutors to dismiss a weapons enhancement and a felony tampering charge in exchange for her plea.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr on Wednesday followed a prosecution recommendation and ordered Aigner to serve 55 years at Montana Women's Prison.

The judge also ordered Aigner to pay $2,797 in restitution.

At a hearing in April, Aigner admitted that she shot Fluckiger in the head with a .22-caliber pistol inside a residence on Chicago Road.

Aigner was arrested shortly after deputies responded to a report of an overdose and found the 24-year-old man at the residence and unresponsive.

Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fluckiger's death was later determined to be the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Aigner admitted to shooting Fluckiger during an argument, and authorities said the firearm used in the shooting was hidden in a garage.

Aigner and Fluckiger lived at the Shepherd residence with their 4-year-old child.

