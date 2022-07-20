Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in possible DUI crash in Billings

Posted at 9:57 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 11:57:13-04

BILLINGS - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a motorist suspected of drunken driving Tuesday night in Billings.

Billings police and emergency medical responded to the report at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Masters Boulevard and Molt Road in the northwestern corner of Billings.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was fatally injured, according to Billings police.

Police are investigating the driver of the car for a potential charge of driving under the influence, police said in a tweet.

