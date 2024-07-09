Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash with man allegedly driving drunk in Butte

BUTTE — A motorcyclist in Butte was seriously injured when he collided with a man allegedly driving his truck under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on July 3 at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Ottawa Street.

A 28-year-old Butte man driving his motorcycle northbound on Harrison crashed with a Ford Ranger pickup turning from west to east, according to the release. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup is identified as 58-year-old Patrick Burke of Butte. Burke was uninjured and booked on charges of driving under the influence, 2nd offense.

Sheriff Lester said in the release that both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the motorcyclist identifies him as Stephen Bradford of Butte. The GoFundMe's description says Bradford was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, where he is currently being treated as a Level 1 trauma patient.

Bradford said in an update he was facing amputation of his leg but is now going forward with efforts to save it after receiving a second opinion.

No further details about the incident were released and the incident remains under investigation, according to Sheriff Lester.

