New details emerge following Sunday's shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — Further details have been released from Sunday's shooting in downtown Missoula.

Prosecutors say the incident involves two men who have been fighting for several months.

On Monday, we reported that 36-year-old Laurent Mugondozi drove his vehicle into 33-year-old Anthony Brodie on Saturday night along Ryman Street.

Brodie then started shooting at Mugondozi, according to court documents.

The documents state Brodie and Mugondozi have had issues with each other for about five months and have fought each other twice in the hours before the shooting.

Brodie confirmed those details to police as well as shooting his gun.

Initial reports from the Missoula Police Department indicated the men were facing attempted deliberate homicide charges.

However, recent court documents show Brodie is charged only with criminal endangerment.

Meanwhile, Mugondozi was charged with a third DUI as well as criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

Mugondozi made his initial appearance on Monday.

Brodie’s case was filed directly to district court.