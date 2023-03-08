Officer, suspect shot in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department reports officers attempted a traffic stop at about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday and the vehicle failed to yield.

The occupants of the vehicle then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers chased after the suspects on foot and when they found them, shots were fired.

One GFPD officer and one suspect were shot. Both were taken to a hospital with what are said to be serious injuries.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released at this point.

Officers processed several areas following the incident:

1100 block 5th Avenue South

500 block 12th Street South

1200 block 6th Avenue South

1400 block 6th Alley South

The GFPD says that areas will likely remain "heavily restricted for an undetermined amount of time."

Officers are not searching for anyone else in connection with this incident.

We expect that the GFPD will release more details on Wednesday, and we will update you as we get more information.

(first report, 4:47 p.m. - March 7, 2023)

GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are responding to a "critical incident in progress."

Initial reports indicate that two people have been shot - one law enforcement officer and one suspect. Both are said to have sustained "serious" injuries.

The incident began before 4 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue South, just north of Longfellow Elementary School.

This happened after two suspects apparently fled from an attempted traffic stop by an officer.

The GFPD said in a Facebook post:

If residing nearby please stay in your homes

If needing to travel to this area please don't

Follow commands of all emergency and law enforcement personnel on scene

No other details have been released at this point.