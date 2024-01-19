One killed, Broadwater County deputy injured in head-on crash

TOWNSEND — The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office reports a person has died following a pursuit by law enforcement and a collision with a sheriff’s vehicle.

On Thursday at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Montana Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit with a vehicle south on Highway 287/12 north of Townsend.

A Broadwater County deputy responded to assist with the pursuit and activated his emergency lights when they saw the vehicle coming their way.

In a social media post, Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser says the driver swerved towards the deputy’s vehicle.

“The Deputy tried to avoid the collision, but unfortunately he was struck head on. The suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Rauser said in the post.

The deputy was able to exit his vehicle on his own. He was transported to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The suspect was found deceased on impact, according to Broadwater County.

Rauser said as this is an active investigation, names will not be released at this time.

Broadwater County is working with the Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Deputy and their family during this time, and everyone else that was impacted by this tragic event,” Rauser wrote. “Thank you to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana DCI, Broadwater County Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, St. Peters Hospital Staff, and Sheriff Dutton and Sheriff Springer for all their assistance during this incident.”

