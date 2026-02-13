Over 1,000 kilograms of narcotics seized at Coutts port of entry in Alberta

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta seized a combined 1,010 kg of cocaine, methamphetamine, suspected heroin and opium poppies from three commercial trucks in November and December of 2025.

The agency said in a news release that on November 26, officers examined a commercial truck carrying a load of electrolyte beverages destined for Calgary, Alberta.

With the assistance of the CBSA’s Detector Dog Service, officers found 461 kg of cocaine and 43 kg of suspected heroin.

Officers also found one gram of opium hidden in the cab of the truck. The driver was arrested for smuggling.

MTN

On December 2, officers examined a commercial truck hauling an empty truck trailer. During the search of the truck, officers found 300 kg of cocaine.

Officers also found 400 grams of suspected opium poppies in the cab of the truck. The driver was arrested for smuggling.

On December 18, officers, with assistance from CBSA’s Detector Dog Service, examined a commercial truck carrying a declared load of vacuum parts destined for Calgary, Alberta. During the search, officers found methamphetamine hidden inside.

After completing the examination, a total of 206 kg of methamphetamine was seized. The driver was arrested for smuggling.

In all three incidents, the drivers and the seized narcotics were transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.