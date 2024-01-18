Watch Now
Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to walking in thermal area at Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film "The Out-Laws," Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Regal LA Live theaters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 18, 2024
Actor Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with his allegedly walking in a restricted thermal area of Yellowstone National Park late last year.

The "James Bond" star's not guilty plea was confirmed in a court document filed on January 4, 2024, in U.S. District Court, District of Wyoming.

The incident allegedly happened on November 1, 2023. Two citations were issued on December 26, 2023.

The first citation claims that he violated rules regarding “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails.”

The second citation claims that he violated closures and use limits in the park.

A hearing scheduled for January 23 was vacated, and Brosnan's next hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Justice Center in Wyoming via teleconference.

