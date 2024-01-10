Police investigating after man shows up at Billings hospital with gunshot wounds

BILLINGS — Billings Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police said on social media the shooting was first reported by staff at a Billings hospital who contacted police at about 5:30 a.m. to report a man had arrived in the emergency department with numerous gunshot wounds.

The 34-year-old Billings man was listed in critical condition, police said.

The shooting was determined to have happened in the 300 block of South 28th Street, and a suspect was not immediately identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

Rob Monaco/MTN News The Billings Police Department was investigating the scene of a shooting on South 28th Street early Wednesday.

The same scene was the focus of an investigation in November following the shooting death of a Billings man whose infant son was also killed.