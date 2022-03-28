Police investigating stabbing in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday in the Billings Heights.
Police said on Twitter they responded to a disturbance at 12:41 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive where they located a juvenile male from Billings with multiple stab wounds.
The juvenile was transported to the hospital and the investigation was ongoing, police said. No other information was released.
