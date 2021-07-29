Polson man found guilty on federal drug charges

GREAT FALLS — A Polson man has been found guilty on drug charges.

A federal jury in Great Falls convicted 28-year-old Roy Allen Shostak of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine after a one-day trial.

Shostak is being detained pending sentencing which U.S. District Chief Judge Brian Morris set for October 7, 2021.

Prosecutors presented evidence that in May 2020, the Helena Police Department and members of the Missouri River Drug Task Force received information that Shostak was armed with a gun and selling drugs, according to a news release.

Additionally, law enforcement officers were aware that the defendant had absconded from probation. Following observation of Shostak’s activities, officers arrested the defendant on outstanding warrants.

Following the arrest, officers found a marijuana pipe although the defendant was not a holder of a medical marijuana card.

The defendant’s care was seized pending a search warrant. While conducting a search warrant of the defendant’s car, officers found three plastic baggies of methamphetamine, a smartphone and a digital scale in a backpack.

Inside the glove box, officers located a hand-written bill of sale, a smartphone, a piece of paper containing Shostak’s social security number, date of birth, email address, and physical address and credit card number, and a used syringe in the center console.

Law enforcement obtained a warrant to search the phone and uncovered text messages between Shostak and third parties where Shostak discussed his trafficking of various drugs.

The jury deliberated for 18 minutes before returning a verdict of guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Starnes prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Helena Police Department and the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

