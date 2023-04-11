Polson Police Chief Wade Nash arrested for DUI

POLSON - The Polson Police Chief has been accused of DUI after being arrested over the weekend.

MTN News obtained the complaint which shows Wade Allen Nash was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs Saturday morning in Polson.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson, MHP was requested by the Polson Police Department to investigate a crash within the city limits at 4:08 a.m.

The violation shows Nash hit a parked vehicle in the 700 block of 12th Street East in Polson. MHP arrested Nash on the scene and the citation shows Nash refused a blood alcohol test.

According to the violation, this is Nash's first DUI offense. He will be seen in Lake County Justice Court later this month.

MTN News has reached out to the Polson Police Department for comment on the incident and is awaiting a response.

Nash — who is in his 19th year in law enforcement — was appointed as Polson's Chief of Police in December 2011.

He has also worked for Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and as a member of the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.

- information from Sean Wells and Melissa Rafferty included in this report