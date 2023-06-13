Prosecution rests in Leon Ford trial, defense brings witnesses from Naval Air Station

HELENA — Following more than a full week of testimony, the prosecution rested its case against Leon Ford. Ford is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the 2011 killing of John “Mike” Crites.

The State's final testimony on Monday morning was a video deposition of a member of the Lewis and Clark County Noxious Weed Control Division. Ford previously told investigators he had traveled from his home in Oak Harbor to spray weeds on his property adjacent to Crites' property, arriving at his property on June 25, 2011.

June 26, 2011, was the last day anyone heard from Crites. That morning Crites called a friend from his cell phone, telling him he was worried issues with his neighbors could end in violence, then hanging up when he heard someone approaching. Investigators said the camera showed Ford’s truck going up the road around the time of that call – the last made from Crites’ phone.

According to court documents, Ford allegedly told investigators he hadn’t seen Crites on June 26, that he found the gate cut down, and that he sprayed weeds along the road that day. However, county documents say Ford didn't pick up the sprayer until June 27, 2011.

The county employee also didn't believe Ford had sprayed when meeting with him at Turk Road on June 28, 2011, not smelling any chemicals. County sprayers are required to be rinsed out three times before being returned.

Ford used a road that went through Crites’ land to access his. Prosecutors say the two men had previous disagreements about access, including a confrontation in 2007.

The witnesses for the defense on Monday were individuals that worked with Ford at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, where the state alleges Ford acquired the same type of unique cable ties found with Crites's remains.

In October 2011, Crites’ dismembered remains were discovered in plastic bags on the east side of MacDonald Pass. His skull was found several miles west of the pass in September 2012.

The witnesses testifying Monday noted the Naval Air Station had multiple brands of cable ties on hand in 2011 and there was no way to say exactly what brand of ties Ford requested at the base by looking at the request form.

They also noted human error can happen with requests for commonly uses items like cable ties.

Testimony from the defense is expected to continue through the week.

Follow MTN's previous coverage of the Ford trial: Leon Ford's family members testify as his trial continues in Helena