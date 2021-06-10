Watch
Reward offered for information about alleged MT drug dealer

FBI
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 14:09:08-04

GREAT FALLS — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Marlina Nannett Martinez.

The agency says that Martinez is wanted for her alleged involvement in possessing and distributing oxycodone, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from on or about October of 2020 to on or about November of 2020 on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Wolf Point.

On April 8, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Martinez in the United States District Court (Great Falls Division) after she was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez is asked to call the Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Date of BirthSeptember 1997
Place of BirthMontana
HairBrown
EyesGreen
Height5'2"
Weight170 pounds
SexFemale
RaceNative American
NationalityAmerican
Scars and MarksMartinez is known to wear glasses and/or contact lenses, and has piercings in her ears and face.
