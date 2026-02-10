Sheriff identifies deputy involved in fatal shooting near Billings

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy who fired his weapon at a suspect who was killed following a pursuit on Blue Creek Road was identified Monday as Lt. Harrison Gillen, a nine-year veteran, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

Gillen is on paid administrative leave, which is department policy in all officer-involved shootings, according to Linder.

Officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs also reportedly fired weapons, but Linder declined to identify them, instead referring questions to the federal agency.

No law enforcement officers were injured, Linder said.

Other agencies involved included Billings police and the Montana Highway Patrol, but none of their officers were confirmed to have fired weapons.

The Friday incident began as a Billings police pursuit that headed south of town on Blue Creek Road.

Yellowstone County deputies deployed a spike strip that punctured the tires of the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, but it continued moving.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers used a PIT maneuver to force the suspect vehicle off the road. The driver fled, and two others remained in the vehicle.

As officers approached, one allegedly grabbed a gun and pointed it at officers, who returned fire and killed the suspect, according to Linder.

Linder said Monday law enforcement is uncertain whether the suspect fired the weapon.

The vehicle has been impounded, and a search warrant obtained, according to Linder, who added he's uncertain whether the search has taken place.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting.