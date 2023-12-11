UPDATE 3 Victims Shot and Suspect in Custody After a Shooting South of Ferndale

FERNDALE — UPDATE 11:39 P.M 12/10/2023

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms to MTN News that three victims were shot at a residence south of Ferndale.

Sheriff Heino says that the suspect is not one of the three people shot. The sheriff's department has the suspect in custody. Sheriff Heino further explained the suspect gave up without incident when law enforcement arrived.

Sheriff Heino says all four people involved lived in the residence together. Officers will have a clearer picture when they conduct their interview Monday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation.

We will keep you updated on air and online as this story evolves.

Previous article below:

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a residence south of Ferndale near Highway 209 for a report of a shooting.

Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino says multiple people were shot, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement arrived shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday in the Cayuse Lane area.

Heino said they don't have any other information to release at this time as officers are still processing the scene.

Flathead County Sheriff, Lake County Sheriff, and the Montana Highway Patrol are on the scene.

Officials advise the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

