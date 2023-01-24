Watch Now
Shooting death of man on Crow Reservation investigated

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a man on the Crow reservation Wednesday, Jan. 18, FBI officials said Monday.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the man was brought into a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died.

The suspect was taken into tribal custody, according to the FBI.

Neither federal agency would release any additional information, including the names of the victim or the person detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.

