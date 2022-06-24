Watch Now
Shooting in Great Falls leads to chase, crash

June 23, 2022
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 24, 2022
The Great Falls Police Department says that at about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a domestic violence situation and learned that a woman had been shot in the leg.

Officers quickly located the suspect who drove away. Police chased after the suspect until his vehicle crashed on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to an innocent party.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the suspect’s gun was located at the scene of the crash.

The woman who was shot in the leg was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, nor have any other details at this point.

Several agencies responded to assist with this incident and the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.

