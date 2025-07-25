Six people charged in Bull Mountain poaching case

ROUNDUP — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Thursday that six people from Montana and Washington state have been charged for unlawfully killing several bull elk and mule deer bucks in the Bull Mountains near Roundup between 2020 and 2024.

The agency said in a press release that the investigation began with information provided to FWP wardens by a confidential informant. After an extensive investigation, wardens found that the group of both residents and nonresidents killed several large bull elk in Hunting District 590 without the required 590-20 elk permit and also killed several large mule deer without hunting licenses.

During the investigation, Montana wardens traveled to Washington state to execute search warrants and seized several mounts of unlawfully killed elk and deer. Wardens also seized multiple elk and deer mounts in Montana. In total, 11 mounts were seized as evidence in the investigation, the press release states.

FWP FWP game wardens charged seven individuals from Montana and Washington for unlawfully killing multiple bull elk and mule deer bucks in the Bull Mountains near Roundup. These 11 taxidermy mounts were seized as evidence in the investigation.

Those involved in this case have been issued 34 total charges and 13 warnings by FWP wardens. These charges total close to $23,000 in bond and restitution.

The charges have been filed in Musselshell County Justice Court. The agency did not release the names of those charged.