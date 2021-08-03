St. Ignatius man sentenced on child pornography charges

MISSOULA — A St. Ignatius man has been sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for transporting child pornography and for failure to register as a sex offender, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Judge Molloy also ordered Justin Douglas Lampke, 47, to pay $3,000 restitution on the child pornography crime and forfeiture of electronic devices seized in the case.

Lampke pleaded guilty in October 2020 to failure to register as a sex offender and in March 2021 to transporting child pornography.

Court documents filed by the government state Lampke has several prior sexual abuse convictions beginning in 1992 in the state of Oregon where his victims were as young as five and six years old.

While placed on supervised release for those convictions, the defendant violated his parole on multiple occasions. In January 2020, Lampke was caught hiding in Montana under an alias.

He was discovered when an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detective received multiple National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertips regarding an individual transferring child pornography files via Facebook.

Lampke’s real identity was discovered, and he was arrested for the underlying crimes. Child pornography was located on multiple devices seized from his residence, and agents determined Lampke transported or moved child pornography to a USB storage device from another digital device in May 2019.

Lampke absconded from Oregon supervision in March 2017, had been in Montana since approximately March 2017, and had not registered as a sex offender.

Assistant United States Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

