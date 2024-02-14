Watch Now
Standoff continues in Sheridan, Wyoming following fatal shooting of officer

The scene Wednesday morning of a standoff in Sheridan, Wyo. following the shooting death of an officer Tuesday morning.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 12:51:57-05

SHERIDAN, WY — A standoff between law enforcement and a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer continued Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who police have yet to officially identify, remains barricaded inside a home near Sixth Street and North Sheridan Avenue.

Sheridan police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee was killed Tuesday morning while attempting to serve a trespass warning.

Krinkee's body was taken to a medical examiner's office in Billings accompanied by a police procession on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

