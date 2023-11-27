Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Lakeside

Lakeside Shots Fired Map
MTN News
Lakeside Shots Fired Map
Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 16:10:54-05

A Kalispell man is behind bars following a weekend incident in which shots were fired in a Lakeside parking lot.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to several reports of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot of Joe Blogz shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023.

According to a news release, deputies arrived to find that a person had physically detained the suspect by pinning him to the ground.

Luke Elliot Rutledge, 26, was arrested after deputies took statements that Rutledge allegedly shot several rounds at a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot using his cell phone.

The victim fled to a bar across U.S. Highway 93 and ran inside to call 911.

After hearing the shots and speaking to the victim, a patron contacted Rutledge and detained him.

Rutledge is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center pending felony charges which are under review by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Detective Division at 406-758-5600.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader