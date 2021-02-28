Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON — A 43-year-old Darby man has been arrested in connection with a fatal Friday night shooting in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster said in a press release Jamie M. Conway of Darby had been named as a person of interest in the shooting.

Conway was located by Hamilton Police and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Chief Oster said Conway was interviewed and subsequently arrested on charges of aggravated assault and deliberate homicide.

Conway is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center.

The press release said the investigation into the North Sixth Street is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.