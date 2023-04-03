Watch Now
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Bozeman

Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 03, 2023
A man is dead after brandishing a firearm and engaging in a shooting with Bozeman Police officers on Monday, April 3, 2023.

According to a Bozeman Police Department press release, officers responded to a disturbance call on Bungalow Lane in Bozeman around 1:12 p.m. on Monday.

The man was allegedly carrying a shotgun and said people were on their way to kill him.

He left the area in a vehicle as officers responded and relocated to the Greenmore Court area.

The press release said the man produced a firearm as officers approached his vehicle, leading to a shooting with five Bozeman Police officers involved.

The man was found dead after the shooting. None of the officers involved were injured.

Bozeman PD says the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating, per department protocol, with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

No further details were immediately available.

