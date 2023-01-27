Suspect in custody following Jefferson County manhunt

UPDATE: 2:55 a.m. - Jan. 27, 2022

BOULDER - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been taken into custody and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

BOULDER - A manhunt is underway in the High Ore Road area between Boulder and Basin for a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud told MTN deputies attempted to pull over the man on a suspicious vehicle stop before the man led deputies on a short chase that ended in the mountains.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man has warrants for alleged kidnapping and strangulation and there are reasons to believe the could be armed and dangerous.

The man left on foot south from Comet and were last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket and black jeans.

A shelter-in-place is advised in the area of High Ore Road east to Depot Hill Road, and down to Interstate 15.

Law enforcement says anyone living in the area to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Do not pick anyone up in that area; people should not call 911 asking for information.

