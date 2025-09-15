Suspect in custody for three murders on Fort Peck Reservation

GREAT FALLS - A man is behind bars following three murders in Poplar.

Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement said in a news release on Sunday that Michael J. Littlebull is in custody for three murders that happened in Poplar.

The agency said that the three victims are adults, but has not yet released their names.

The investigation is being conducted by Fort Peck Tribal Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

No other details — including when, where, and how the homicides happened — have been released at this point.

The FBI has confirmed that the suspect in the deaths is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office released the following statement on Monday:

On September 14, 2025, the FBI was made aware of the deaths of three adults on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, which are being investigated as homicides. One person is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Center. The FBI, along with the Fort Peck Tribal Police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office are investigating. As the case is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.

We will update you as we get more information.

